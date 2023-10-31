Activision confirms minimum and recommended requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on PC, along with the preload date and much more; You have to be well prepared for the launch.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is coming soon to PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, so Activision, Sledgehammer y Beenox They are preparing a premiere on computers with more than 500 settings so that no one is left behind.

He upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3 is approaching in the first half of November through Battle.net y Steamso on PC there will be many options along with compatibility for 4K and Ultrawide graphics.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Preload on PC

Many already know that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launch It is November 10, but perhaps not the dates on which you can start playing early by having pre-purchased the game on PC.

This map that you have just above these lines shows the dates on which the “Early Access Campaign” can be started by preloading the game starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on November 1.

Although early access to the campaign is planned to begin at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time) a day later, on November 2, 2023.

But there is a third option, in case you do not pre-purchase so soon – or if you are only interested in Modern Warfare 3 for the multiplayer and you are not interested in the campaign, the normal pre-load will begin at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on the 8th. November.

For its part, the full launch of both the campaign and the multiplayer mode will begin at 5:00 p.m. on November 10, 2023.

The PC version of Modern Warfare 3 gives access to more than 500 settings, will be compatible with DLSS 3 in GeForce RTX 40 series graphics and the Nvidia Reflex technology promises to reduce latency for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

The icon skin on the character could help with camouflage in MW3

Although this is not something new, since Warzone and the Modern Warfare reboot had this technology in 2020; but perhaps it will be perfected with each delivery.

That being said, we leave you with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 minimum, recommended and competitive requirements on PC:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5 6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB Hi-Rez Cache Materials: Up to 32 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video memory: 2 GB Storage: SSD with 149 GB free space (78 GB if CoD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB Hi-Rez Cache Materials: Up to 32 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video memory: 8 GB Storage: SSD with 149 GB free space (78 GB if CoD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Competitive / Specifications for Ultra 4K

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16 GB Hi-Rez Cache Materials: Up to 64 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video memory: 10 GB Storage: SSD with 149 GB free space (78 GB if CoD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

You can play with a slightly lower spec if you forgo the campaign and Warzone by opting for multiplayer alone, for example.

Activision and Beenox add that the recommended drivers for Nvidia are 537.58 and for AMD 23.10.2 on each GPU and CPU, so be careful before playing.

These have been the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PC requirements along with preload date and over 500 settings to enjoy everything correctly.