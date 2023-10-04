Watching the first Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer is like going back in time 14 years. Activision goes all out with an anthem like Till I Collapse by Eminem and the most beloved maps of the saga. Do not miss it!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It is a return to the sweetest past of the saga or at least that is what Activision intends to convey. The multiplayer of this new installment has already been showcased in a trailer full of adrenaline and fans are satisfied.

As if we were suddenly in 2009, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has offered a trailer with Till I Collapse by Eminem in the background which aims to pay homage to the launch trailer of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 original from more than a decade ago.

Showing some of the 16 classic maps of this installment that are back, the development team of the new game wanted to appeal to the nostalgia of the most veteran players. Have you achieved it? Here you can solve the question:

Favela, Quarry, Rust, Terminal… The great maps of Modern Warfare 2 return remastered, being the highlight of this new installment that premieres on November 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The trailer has shown what these well-known scenarios will look like while showing some of the adjustments and playable novelties introduced, as well as small glimpses of the renewed battle royale that comes with this release.

Known maps confirmed for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta

Remember that the first beta of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will take place between October 6 and 7 on PlayStation, where those who have reserved the game will be able to access. Later, on October 8 and 9, all Sony console players will be able to access it.

Additionally, a second open beta weekend for all platforms will also take place between October 12 and 16. Luckily, this trailer has also allowed us to know the 5 maps present in this test: Favela, Estate, Rust, Skydrow y Highrise.

As for other news, we recently learned that the NPCs in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will act and react differently if we are stealthy or shoot everything that moves. Are you looking forward to this new installment?