Early access is coming to PlayStation today Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIdeveloped by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, while from 8 to 10 October it will always be available for Sony consoles to everyone. Dal 14 al 16Instead, the opportunity to try the new work in the series will be available on all platforms, PC obviously included.

Furthermore, Call of Duty NEXT took place yesterday, which presented a wide range of upcoming content in different modes and productions. Starting with Modern Warfare III, we took a deeper look at Multiplayer and Zombies, followed by major announcements for Warzone and Warzone Mobile, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Call of Duty.