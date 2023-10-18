The scares behind this year’s Halloween event are more terrifying than ever before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II celebrates Halloween in season 6

The curse came to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. “The Hellmouth has opened, spitting out supernatural creatures of the underworldand a creeping terror is slowly swallowing all souls as it infects all of Al Mazrah, reaching the blood-red channels of Vondel and beyond,” they anticipated from Activision Blizzard before starting the perfect event for Halloween.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Now, Call of Duty players are terrified of the scares the event holds for them. In fact, complaints have not taken long to appear when the appearance of so many jumpscares or silly scares is considered excessive. It’s all because this year the scares are louder and more invasive and, furthermore, they cannot be deactivated, which is causing bad times for more than one player.

Yo that loot’s looking pretty goo-

While forums and social networks gather criticism, Activision Blizzard could end up acting by reducing the volume of scares. The start of the event occurred in the middle of the season with new Halloween-themed maps, modes, events and more in Warzone included.

Terror en Call of Duty

Nadie thinks the promised chilling scares were even going to overshadow the fierce battles on four new multiplayer maps. Among the rest of the new features, a Battle Pass full of new operators, devilishly entertaining weapon blueprints and more stands out.

What you don’t have to be scared of is the exclusivity of Call of Duty. In a recent interview, Phil Spencer confirmed that the most famous and beloved shooter franchise in the world will have the same content on all the platforms that will continue to receive its games. In this way, there will be nothing exclusive for Xbox even though everything now belongs to Microsoft.

