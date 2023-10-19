Activision kicked off the event Infestation on Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 servers. Here is the launch trailer in Italian.

Below is the official description of the event: “The Hellmouth is wide open, otherworldly creatures invade the world, and a creeping terror prowls in search of souls, infecting Al Mazrah and hovering over the blood-red canals of Vondel! Prepare to face Operation Nightmare to repel this horrifying threat!”

The trailer features some of the characters introduced with this event, such as the antihero Spawn, Ash Williams from the Home series, and Skeletor directly from He-Man.

