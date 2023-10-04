Call of Duty it is a long-lived saga which, aware of its success, tends to publish very frequently: among other things, the Modern Warfare 3 chapter will be available shortly, but Activision already has plans for the future.

It was the president of Activision who declared this, Rob Kostichin an interview given to PSU which we report to you:

“We are constantly in the planning phase, ours is a long-term planning phase. Right now, we have games planned through 2027. All these are great learning experiences: everything that happened in the past is a great learning experience. We have a huge focus group around the world telling us what fans of the franchise (COD) think every day that we pay particular attention to. You see, things like the Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises are very popular. We’ve definitely had other games that have done really well, as well as the original WWII game by Sledgehammerin 2017 it went really well. It’s a balance, I think finding a balance is the most important thing, that we feel like we actually need to provide good differentiated experiences, good things for people to come in and feel like they’re experiencing new types of fun.”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is coming November 10, 2023 on PS5, SP4, Xbox One, Xbox Series