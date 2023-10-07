The togetherness of Princess Anne and Arya Saloka was recently uploaded on social media and attracted public attention. That moment occurred on the birthday of Arya Saloka’s son, Ibrahim.

Even though it was previously rumored that this couple had separated and divorced. However, both of them showed off their togetherness.

Although this photo cannot provide a definitive answer to the issues circulating. As a result, many thought that they met only for the sake of their son.

However, after that, Princess Anne’s older sister appeared with a different impression. Re-uploaded by the Instagram account @lambe_turah, Princess Anne’s older sister showed quite a long “satire”.

Through this story, it was widely suspected that Princess Anne’s older sister was giving sarcasm to Arya Saloka and Amanda Manopo.

As for the satire, it is about two people who are called human beings.

“Jakon Bambang and the wild horse are both despicable people. One thinks he is really good, the other has no brains,” wrote Princess Anne’s older brother.

Even Princess Anne’s older brother mentioned the perpetrator. It is said that the actor laughed and was happy at the suffering of his legal wife.

“I just want to be an actor. Laugh, have fun at the suffering of children who have lost your love, Jakon Bambang. Think about it, you are arrogant and hypocritical,” he added.

