On Saturday the Turkish midfielder reached an important personal milestone built between Milan and Inter, the two halves of his adventure in the Lombard capital

If there is a man who has experienced – as a protagonist and in his own skin – the return to the elite of Milan football, that man is Hakan Calhanoglu. 2017-2021, Milan. 2021-present, Inter. From here and there, with the same imperturbable expression of someone who doesn’t let anything affect him and the same ability to offer the highlight of his repertoire (he has already assisted 50 in Serie A), divisive like few others – “Half Milan he hates me”, he said after his move from Milan to Inter – the red and blue with two lives arrived when the Milan of football was floundering, crushed by years of Juventus dictatorship.