Mario Rui is fundamental for Kvara as he is for Napoli. I prefer it to Olivera. He knows when to get the ball and when to go deep. He is a backward director. Kvara is an extraordinary player, as is Leao. If the Portuguese attacks the space with speed, the Georgian is very quick with the ball at his feet. Let’s talk about decisive footballers. If Leao and Kvara are not fit, the whole team will struggle. Absence of Osimhen? I would play the same team that won against Verona and Union. Perhaps I would try to analyze the athletic condition, given the recent commitments. However, I would bank on Raspadori’s enthusiasm. The Italian striker convinced me both at Bentegodi and in Berlin. In particular, the number eighty-one tends not to provide reference points. Milan will have to play the same match as last year. This year’s Napoli plays with an even higher defense and, with Leao and the midfielders coming in, the Italian team risks getting into difficulty.”

October 26 – 8.45pm

