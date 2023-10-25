Harsh response to his captain from the Rossoneri coach, who then comments on the defeat: “They are cynical, they took advantage of the opportunities. We can play better than this”

Back and forth between captain and coach. The first attack came from Davide Calabria, who came on in the second half in the defeat against PSG and still came out with his head held high despite the 3-0 win. The full-back spoke bluntly on Mediaset after the match: “We work our asses off at Milanello every day – verbatim -, we knew the importance of the match. Anyone who doesn’t believe it, stay at home”. This is the captain’s thrust. Stefano Pioli, again on Mediaset, replied in his own way. When asked about Calabria’s words, he responded like this: “he was wrong. There is no one who works at Milanello with little attention or little availability”.

Errors

—

Three slaps taken, but also some regrets. The good thing is that you created several opportunities, especially with Leao and Pulisic (the most sensational, perhaps). “It’s a heavy result – says Pioli after the match -, we did everything we had to do. They made good use of the opportunities they had, especially in the first half. It’s a shame, also because we had the right attitude”.

Worry

—

Pioli continues: “Too many inaccuracies, too many wrong passes.” Like Pulisic’s chance for example: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but maybe he didn’t realize that he could shoot easily. They also pressured us a lot. It wasn’t easy to develop a clean maneuver. We can play better, yes. Am I worried? You’re always worried when you lose two games in a row. It’s the first time this year. I’ve seen some things we can change. We mustn’t stop growing.” Milan is last with two points: “Now we have to grow, run stronger. It’s not over yet, however.”

Chance

—

Pioli closed by talking about the opportunities we had, quite a few: “We put in a good performance, playing even better than PSG in certain phases. Conceding the second goal cut our legs short. It’s a shame. It was an important match played well, but I can’t say nothing to my players. PSG has more quality than us and decided the match.” The last chapter is on Luka Jovic, injured during the warm-up: “he felt something in his adductor, I still have to talk to the doctor”.

October 25 – 11.45pm

