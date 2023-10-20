Denpasar Voice – Cak Imin alias Muhaimin Iskandar gave an interesting answer when asked about the reputation of being hungry for office.

Muhaimin is Anies Baswedan’s vice presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change for Unity which consists of the NasDem, PKS and PKB parties.

He also served as General Chair of PKB for quite a long time, he even talked about his experience leading the party and accompanying 2 governments for 2 periods each or a total of 20 years.

When he was invited with Anies Baswedan to the Controversial Kick Andy program, broadcast on a national television station, he was asked for his response regarding the label attached to him.

The host of the event asked about Cak Imin’s response, who is often labeled as hungry for position, using any means necessary for power like a flea.

Cak Imin then answered that the difference between fleas and politicians is jumping and walking with the right steps.

“If the flea might jump, but if it’s a politician it might be the right way, something like that,” answered Cak Imin as reported by Suara Denpasar from the METRO TV YouTube channel on Friday (20/10/2023).

Next, Cak Imin delivered an even more interesting response, according to him, winning a position is the function of the General Chair of the Party.

“If you say I’m thirsty for office, then what’s the point of me being General Chair of the Party if I don’t take office!” he said.

Cak Imin continued by explaining that the position must be taken by the General Chair of the Party in order to be beneficial.

“In fact, we have to take this position for the benefit, improvement, role, and at the same time it is in the hands of the right politician, God willing, Indonesia will be right,” he stressed. (*/Dinda)