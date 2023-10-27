Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin once admitted that he was a ‘product’ of former President Abdurrahman Wahid alias Gus Dur. As a fellow PKB cadre, Cak Imin admitted to being Gus Dur’s assistant who was often invited to government forums.

That’s why he claims to be a politician who was taught by the 4th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“For our struggle, PKB is steadfast with the teachings of KH Abdurahman Wahid. I am an informal assistant, continuously invited by Gus Dur to all events. (Invited) starting from NU to democracy forums to government until the end. I am truly “It’s true that if it is successful, it is Gus Dur’s product,” said Cak Imin at the PKB DPP, on August 4 2023.

Not only as an assistant, Cak Imin also has a blood relationship with Gus Dur.

Chairman of the PKB and vice president, Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin. (Suara.com/Rakha)

Cak Imin and Gus Dur’s family tree

Like Gus Dur and his four children, Cak Imin was also born from an Islamic boarding school environment. He was born in Jombang, East Java, on September 24 1966. His extended family is part of the Mambaul Ma’arif Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes) in Denanyar. Cak Imin is the fourth of six children.

Cak Imin’s father, whose name is also Muhammad Iskandar, is a teacher at the Mambaul Ma’arif Islamic Boarding School. Meanwhile, his mother, Muhassonah Iskandar, became the leader of the Putri Mambaul Ma’arif Islamic Boarding School.

Portrait of the late KH. Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur (YouTube/tvOneNews)

In terms of family tree, Cak Imin is still related to Gus Dur. The blood flow was connected from Nyai Hj. Sholihah, Gus Dur’s mother who is the daughter of KH Bisri Syansuri, founder of Denanyar Islamic Boarding School and one of the founders of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

Apart from Nyai Hj. Sholihah, KH Bisri Syansuri also has a daughter named Mu’asomah who is married to KH Hasbullah Salim. The couple was blessed with two daughters, one of whom is Muhassonah, who is none other than Cak Imin’s mother. So, basically, Gus Dur is a cousin with Cak Imin’s mother.

So, Cak Imin’s status could be said to be Gus Dur’s distant nephew. In the family tree, KH Bisri Syansuri is also Gus Dur’s grandfather and Cak Imin’s great-grandfather.