Jens Cajuste’s statements from the Swedish national team retreat

Jens Cajuste he spoke to the local press at the Swedish national team’s retreat. The midfielder of Napoli he had his say on the current psycho-physical condition of the team and his relationship with Rudi Garcia.

Below are the statements of the Italian midfielder: “The climate in the city depends on the result of the matches, not only on the team. If you go to a restaurant after a defeat, there is not the same welcome as when you win a match. You realize it right away. My debut? After the penalty caused, it certainly couldn’t have been worse. Expectations are very high. But I think I’m fitting in better day by day and I’ll always want to do more. I like working with Garcia. A great coach who helped me a lot. He is French and I come from France, we get along very well in the way we communicate. The question Osimhen? I don’t follow social media much. I was surprised, but I didn’t think much about it because there were more important topics. The situation surprised me because it strictly concerned a footballer. We talked about it a little in the locker room but Real Madrid was approaching. What if it happened to me? I certainly wouldn’t have been happy about it.”