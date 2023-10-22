loading…

The peace summit in Cairo did not produce an agreement to end the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Arab leaders at a summit in Cairo on Saturday (21/10/2023) condemned Israel’s bombing of Gaza as Europeans said civilians must be protected. However, there has been no agreement to stem the violence.

Egypt, which convened and hosted the meeting, said it hoped participants would call for peace and continue efforts to resolve the Palestinians’ decades-long quest for statehood.

But the meeting ended without the leaders and foreign ministers agreeing on a joint statement, two weeks into a conflict that has killed thousands of people and become a humanitarian disaster in the blockaded Gaza enclave of 2.3 million people.

Diplomats attending the talks were not optimistic about a breakthrough, with Israel preparing a ground invasion of Gaza aimed at eliminating the Palestinian militant group Hamas which rampaged through its cities on October 7, killing 1,400 people.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that Israeli air and missile strikes had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians since the Hamas offensive.

While Arab and Muslim countries have called for an end to Israeli attacks, Western countries have largely voiced more modest goals such as humanitarian aid for civilians.

Jordan’s King Abdullah condemned what he called the global silence regarding the Israeli offensive, which has killed thousands of people in Hamas-ruled Gaza and left more than a million homeless, and urged a fair approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli lives,” he said, adding that he was angry and saddened by the acts of violence committed against innocent civilians in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Israel. .

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians would not be displaced or expelled from their land.