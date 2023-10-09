Last place with zero wins and three goals in 8 games, sporting director Bonato: “Difficult start, but we believe in this project”

Claudio Ranieri cannot be touched. Despite the moment of great difficulty, with the numbers of the impact with Serie A which speak of a solitary last place, zero wins, two draws and only three goals scored in the first eight matchdays, at Cagliari the bench is not in the slightest discussion. And it couldn’t be otherwise for now given that the entire island environment, including the locker room, recognizes the Roman coach as the only possible leader towards a very complicated path to salvation.

The sporting director of the Sardinians Nereo Bonato, at the end of the last clear home defeat 4-1 against Roma, was clear: “Ranieri is not in the slightest in question. From the club to the staff to the players everyone is united around the coach. This summer with the coach we planned a future based on the growth of many young people with some confirmations of veterans who had given everything for this club in Serie B. We knew that the impact, given the very complex calendar at the beginning, would not be easy. However, we believe in the goodness of the project and we know that we just need time to let some profiles grow, in football we also need to know how to wait to lay solid foundations.” And Ranieri, awarded as the best Serie B coach last year, added on the occasion of the Manlio Scopigno and Felice Pulici awards ceremony: “Giulini made me return to Cagliari and I will always thank him. Like the players who gave me that emotion at the last minute last year by winning Serie A. Now we have to sweat, we are the last to arrive, but we believe in the impossible. If you don’t win you learn, they say. Then we have become scientists. It takes work, perseverance and believe in the work we do.”

For the moment, the square also seems to want to follow the line of waiting, with the fans who at the end of the match called the team together under the Curva Nord and cheered the players on for several minutes. At the restart the safety crossroads at Salernitana’s home, without the possibility of error. But at the helm of Cagliari there will always be Ranieri, the fresh honorary citizen of the Sardinian capital, the man of the two promotions to Serie A for the rossoblù and also the perfect lightning rod for every difficulty. An aspect that the island management is also very clear about, with another coach the powder keg in the Asseminello area would have already exploded. As has often happened in recent seasons. Ranieri, on the other hand, seems to be the only possible glue for a group that started late in the fight to stay in the top flight.

