Frosinone ahead by three goals fails to bring home the glory: Cagliari takes it all with their first success in the championship. Incredible from 0-3 to 4-3 in injury time, again with promotion hero Leonardo Pavoletti.

Cagliari, with a crazy comeback starting from three goals down, managed to overturn everything and obtain their first victory in the championship. At the Unipol Domus, after the draw suffered seven days ago, the Sardinians moved out of the bottom of the table: from 0-3 to 4-3 against Di Francesco’s Frosinone, like on 23 October 2011 when they suffered the same comeback in Lecce-Milan 3-4.

Here is all the joy of Mister Ranieri on Sky’s microphones in his post-match statements:

On the comeback: “This is who we are. We made a lot of mistakes but we also created a lot. We make incredible mistakes but we have an immense heart. We saw it last year in Serie B and we see it now too. We had opportunities but they made us bad. We should have also put it on the level of confusion but we saw that we are a team that doesn’t give up, even when it seems over.”

On the team: “Even when I coached Samp 1-3 we were back to 4-3. This time luckily I’m on the bench. We lost a lot of tackles and lost silly balls and missed a penalty: sometimes we don’t manage to be clever, as soon as we let’s distract and score goals. It seemed like a haunted match but we have to improve. I will be moved if I manage to save this team, not today. We were the last to enter this Serie A and we will have to fight until the last day.”

On singles: “Makoumbou is a great player but sometimes he reflects on his skills. In that area he needs to be more practical but he is working to improve. Pavoletti is a golden boy, a splendid professional. At times, perhaps I wrong, I use him like Altafini at Juventus and when he comes on he’s decisive. As newly promoted players we can’t play in the opponent’s half of the field and we should play like that with him. Sometimes I always have doubts with him but I really hope to extend his career.”

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 3:20 pm)

