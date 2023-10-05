After five defeats in the first seven days the Roman coach is looking for a turning point. Radunovic pays for yet another mistake, Prati and Oristanio improving. And after the break Lapadula could return

Roberto Pinna

4 October – Cagliari

Shut up and get to work. Claudio Ranieri dictated a hard line to his Cagliari after the clear 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina, the fifth (historic negative record) in the first seven days of Serie A. The rossoblù are increasingly in last place and the coach Roman to try to recover as soon as possible is studying the right treatment for a team that struggles to create in attack (two goals scored) and that in defence, as also happened to Franchi, often concedes goals due to errors and carelessness of individuals.

The Roman coach is not in the slightest in question at the moment, despite the complex start to the season. Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini defined him as the only possible leader capable of dragging the rossoblù out of the crisis. Not even the square puts under scrutiny the architect of the rise from Serie B, via playoffs. And it couldn’t be otherwise for a Ranieri fresh from the title of honorary citizen. In the meantime, however, the Roman coach has begun to make his first mea culpa on some choices. For example, Prati and Oristanio are ready to receive more space. Probably to the detriment of Deiola and Shomurodov, as happened in the second half against Fiorentina. “I have to take the very young people into more consideration – said the coach – they are proving to have less anxieties and fears than the others”.

The biggest question mark, however, remains in defense. Goalkeeper Radunovic is in his third outing where he becomes a negative protagonist. And his failure to catch, after just two minutes of play, paved the way for Fiorentina. An episode that extinguished the character of the rossoblù too soon, who immediately disappeared from the match. Ranieri had initially scheduled the next match against Roma, at the Domus, before the break to take stock of the hierarchies between the posts. But yet another misstep by the Serbian number one could open up Scuffet’s ownership against the Giallorossi. He instead placed his trust in the new arrivals Wieteska and Hatzidiakos. Cagliari invested almost 10 million in the two central defenders in the summer and Ranieri wants to give them time to adapt to Serie A, even if the continuous change of formation, with the 3 and 4 defense, is perhaps not helping them.

Yet another match at the Franchi without managing to score highlighted all the shortcomings of an offensive department where so far only the injured Luvumbo has scored. However, with the Angolan working to return to the starting lineup against Roma. Petagna showed in the second half that he can be dangerous if served in the penalty area, but too often Cagliari asks him for overtime very far from goal. The stop could partially bring leader Lapadula back into the group. With the Peruvian striker and top scorer of last Serie B pushing to return in the second half of October.

