Sunday 22 October at 3.00pm: Filippo Inzaghi’s first match on the Salernitana bench against Cagliari. The words of Claudio Ranieri…

Twelve goals conceded and four defeats in the last 4 championship games. A very negative balance sheet, but the opponents were still called Atalanta, Milan, Fiorentina and Roma…

Now the word to Ranieri…

We return to the pitch in Salerno, against the home team who no longer have Paulo Sousa on the bench but Pippo Inzaghi…

Today’s statements from the Cagliari coach, today his 72nd birthday (happy birthday) in the press conference: “We will find a warm environment, Salerno follows the team with desire and determination, it’s nice to go and play in warm places. Inzaghi has come in recently and we’ll see how he makes the team play, it’s an unknown. I’ll have to fight until the last day to save the team, all together we have more chances and we will never give up. In terms of willpower, I can’t blame the team for anything.”

On the singles: “Nandez is not back yet, he will return this afternoon. The national teams are well, they have recovered well and have trained. In defense Hatzidiakos will not be available, I don’t want to risk it but he is much better. Luvumbo is well, he has trained, every now and then he has a little problem that flares up but I will have him available. Jankto and Zappa as midfielders? I wanted to try it, I also have Pereiro in the attacking midfield/winger position and Desogus as a winger. Jankto is a winger who can play across the full flank. Lapadula trained with the first team today, he wants to come to Salerno even if he can’t play but he will want to be with the whole group.”

No changes in goal: “Scuffet will also play in Salerno. Missing him? He’s important, he sees him better and better and trains continuously. He can have all the roles of the attack as second striker, as a winger, he has quality and it’s up to me to find a right position for its characteristics”.

On more general issues: “I organize friendlies to let those who play less play, for me it’s important that no one gets hurt. Everything can be useful in football, everything can be useful during a match. The team is well, obviously no one is happy with the ranking but seeing them in training they are a spectacle. If I see them raving I get pissed off. We have to think about the details, we make mistakes that we usually don’t make, we have improved the details even without the national team players. I have many attackers but I will choose those who run and fight without stopping never, it applies to the whole team. Affection? It’s good for the soul in a difficult moment, at a certain age defeats weigh more. Victory is beautiful but it only lasts one day, we’ve been under the boat for several races and we would like to a breath of fresh air. I thank everyone who wished me well.”

October 20th – 1pm

