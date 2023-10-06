Rome crossroads for Ranieri’s Cagliari. The game will be played in Sardinia on Sunday 8 October at 6pm. Scuffet will be in goal for Cagliari. Ranieri’s words on Radunovic: “Boris is not calm and he himself confirmed it to me”.

Right against his Roma. One of the most delicate transitions of the season is coming for Claudio Ranieri, burdened by last place in the standings and by his latest defeats, especially the one in Florence.

The conference on the eve

The words of the Cagliari coach, starting from the inevitable emotion towards the Giallorossi team: “When I face Roma it is always special, but I have always tried to get the most out of my team. With Mourinho the relationship started badly but finished well, I respect him a lot. He won everything, hats off. Let’s keep our feet on the ground, let’s concentrate for this match and then there will be the break. It’s strange to see Roma there, I expect a team that is getting back on its feet. When you win, your self-esteem increases and I expect a great Roma.”

On Cagliari and the team’s situation: “I found the team to be good and reactive, they know about the difficult moment but those who are resilient manage to turn around, we have to talk with the facts. Radunovic? I spoke to him, I anticipate the substitution, I don’t see it serene and he confirmed it to me, room for Scuffet. I’m not afraid of losing Radunovic, I want him to regain serenity. I wished Scuffet good luck because it’s his turn.”

The other concepts on the individuals: “Luvumbo is rejoining us, I will bring him to the bench. Mancosu is out. I saw Desogus very well, I like him a lot and the boy has some numbers and I will always keep him in mind. Having Lapadula back after the stop? Too early yet.” There’s also room for a bit of healthy pre-tactics on the eve: “Many times we start with one and then I’m forced to change and we react better. They’re all modules that the boys know. Florence? I’ll save the entire second half. I won’t say which module we’ll play with on Sunday , I don’t give advantages to Mourinho. We conceded silly goals, we made mistakes with expert players. They give you serenity, they know how things are going and that they can change overnight. It’s difficult to intervene when the errors are individual and not department. You talk about it and try to improve it. Hierarchies in attack? It depends on the impressions in training, which guide my choices.”

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 12:40)

