Nowadays, when we report about a new car brand in Europe, you can almost boast that a Chinese mega consortium is behind it. Even when the name sounds familiar – as with the originally British MG – it still turns out to be a product from the Far East… But not today. The very American General Motors has announced that the very American Cadillac is opening its order books again for European buyers, although there is secretly something different about the brand.

82,000… Swiss francs

Cadillac itself is talking about the start of a “European, purely electric trajectory”, so we are already betting that our Cadillac showrooms will be filled exclusively with EVs. They kick off with the Lyriq, an SUV that appeared on the home market two years ago as the brand’s first electric car. They now also have a Celestiq and an electric Escalade, but the Lyriq remains their most compact EV, or at least by American standards. With its length of over 5 meters, the Lyriq can immediately stand next to equipment such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, the BMW iX or even the Mercedes EQS SUV in our region. This also applies in terms of power, or at least at its launch. The four-wheel drive Lyriq with 528 hp will be offered first, which has a WLTP driving range of 530 kilometers thanks to a 102 kWh battery.

For the time being, it can only be ordered in Switzerland, but according to Cadillac, this will soon change. They are targeting five additional countries in the next two years, starting with France and Sweden. Nothing is yet known about a Belgian entry. In Switzerland, the first deliveries should start around the middle of 2024. Cadillac asks 82,000 Swiss francs for its Lyriq, equivalent to 85,140 euros.