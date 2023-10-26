The words of the former footballer on Radio Kiss Kiss

The former national footballer and ’82 world champion, Antonio Cabrini, spoke today on Radio Kiss Kiss. The following is reported: “Raspadori he is a striker who creates space and finds himself in the right place when he needs to score. Kvaratskhelia? Better play Mario Rui for him, the Portuguese facilitates the Georgian’s plays. Scudetto race? In the Juventus environment there is always the desire to win something in the season. Being out of European competitions they will focus on the championship and I don’t think Juventus are inferior to the Milanese and Napoli. There Juventus it has also started from scratch at a corporate level and wants to qualify at least for the next Champions League.”