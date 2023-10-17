Vanwall Racing has signed Ryan Briscoe as the third crew member for the final race of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will be held in Bahrain in just under a month.

The team managed by ByKolles Racing was left with only Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautire assigned to the wheel of the Vandervell 680 LMH #4, given that João Paulo De Oliveira will not be able to travel to Sakhir having other commitments already scheduled previously in the Japanese Super GT.

Colin Kolles therefore reached an agreement with the expert Australian, who currently remains free given that Glickenhaus – with whom he has competed in recent seasons – has decided not to register for the final rounds of the 2023 World Championship.

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier, João Paulo de Oliveira

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I am delighted to join the team for the final round of the 2023 World Championship. I would like to thank Dr. Colin Kolles for the opportunity he has given me and I can’t wait to do my first laps on the Vandervell 680,” he commented the Sydney native.

Kolles added: “Ryan is an excellent driver with great experience on racing prototypes. With him, Esteban and Tristan we have a strong line-up for the last event of the 2023 FIA WEC season.”

The Bahrain entry list is therefore nearing its final draft, given that yesterday D’Station Racing announced Liam Talbot in place of Satoshi Hoshino as Bronze driver for the Aston Martin #777 which he will share in the LMGTE AM Class together with Casper Stevenson and Tomonobu Fujii.