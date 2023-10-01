If the video game industry has taught us anything in recent years, it’s that success is never a guarantee, even when using one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. Marvel’s Avengers, the controversial game as a service from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, proved it.

Unfortunately, the project reached a point of no return. As we were promised a few months ago, it is now impossible to buy it; its audience was stagnant and is now unable to welcome new players. Without a doubt, the final nail in his coffin.

Can you still play Marvel’s Avengers?

At the beginning of 2023, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics confirmed bad news. Specifically, they announced that Marvel’s Avengers was going to stop receiving new content on March 31, while on September 30 it would be left without official support. Furthermore, as of that date it disappeared from digital stores and it would be impossible to buy it.

The deadline has arrived and, sure enough, the comic book superhero-inspired game-as-a-service is no longer available, meaning new players are unable to purchase it. Before that, the developers apologized for the failure and gave away all the cosmetic content to compensate fans.

Now, will the title close its servers and be unplayable? Although official support has come to an end, users who purchased the title before September 30 will still be able to access single-player and multiplayer modes. Of course, Crystal Dynamics assured that this situation will continue only as long as possible.

You can no longer buy Marvel’s Avengers, but you can still play and download it if you purchased it

Before it disappeared from digital stores, Marvel’s Avengers had an attractive 90% discount. In this way, users were able to purchase it for less than $4 USD. This situation allowed it to experience a slight rise in popularity on platforms such as Steam, although its fate was already decided.

The failure of Marvel’s Avengers

Although it attracted attention in its announcement, the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics project was unable to resonate with players thanks to its multiplayer proposal based on the game-as-a-service model. In addition to receiving mediocre ratings, it was a commercial failure and caused million-dollar losses for those responsible.

In the weeks following its release, Marvel’s Avengers lost a large percentage of its community. Although its arrival to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and the release of important updates allowed it to stay afloat longer, it was unable to turn around.

Unfortunately, the poor reception of this multiplayer proposal affected another project of the brand: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which had poor sales despite its mostly positive ratings.

But tell us, do you think this title deserved a second chance? Let us read you in the comments.

