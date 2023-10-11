Two experts in technology and information security tell Sky News Arabia whether or not Beijing actually has what qualifies it to achieve this challenge by that soon, especially with the internal economic pressures it faces and the American technological blockade.

Ambitious in two years

On Monday, China confirmed that it will support smart vehicle manufacturers by promoting innovation, as it accelerates towards setting standards for assisted driving and self-driving by 2025, according to the official Chinese Xinhua News Agency.

The agency’s report stated that Beijing has several goals in supporting smart vehicle manufacturing companies, including:

Mastering the basic technologies of advanced autonomous driving, and achieving the goal of operating autonomous vehicles on the country’s roads, in an attempt to become a leader in this field globally. Support companies in forming “innovation consortiums” that enable them to learn from each other’s strengths to achieve technological breakthroughs, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

Giant technology challenge

Information security and technology expert, Islam Ghanem, confirms that China “will undoubtedly become a leader in the field of smart vehicles in the world.”

This is based on the fact that China has now become “a giant and diversified country in this field, capable of taking on this giant technological challenge before the world.”

Autonomous vehicles in China depend on integration and on the Internet coming from the satellite, according to Ghanem.

Information security and technology expert, Tamer Mohamed, agrees with him that China “will succeed in becoming a leader in the field of autonomous vehicles by 2025,” pointing out what he considered to be its points of distinction:

China has made many strides in manufacturing autonomous vehicles. Now it is one of the largest countries that own electric cars. The American company Tesla and the Japanese company Toyota are using Chinese technology to manufacture smart electric cars. China overcomes all the political obstacles it faces and comes up with solutions.

Steps for development

In May 2020, Xinhua published pictures of self-driving cars driving in the streets of the city of Cangzhou in northern China, as part of an experiment in driving these cars on the roads from the economic development zone to the urban areas of the city.

In September 2023, Shen Guobin, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, announced that passenger cars with shared driver assistance, or Level 2 autonomous driving, accounted for 42.4 percent of total passenger car sales in China during the first half of the year.

“After years of continuous efforts, the development of China’s connected smart vehicle industry has achieved positive results, and the vitality of technological innovation has been enhanced,” Shen added during the 2023 World Intelligent Connected Vehicle Conference held in Beijing, as quoted by Xinhua.

This comes as Chinese companies such as Baidu face challenges. The United States imposes restrictions on the export of advanced technology in such industries to China, in addition to intense competition from American companies such as Tesla.