Update September 14: We have updated the article to add the new Fitbit Charge 6.

Along with headphones and mobile phones, without a doubt the device we use the most are smart watches or activity bracelets since Apple found the crux of the matter and turned all its efforts to activity and health metrics.

Luckily for all consumers, there are more and more models, which are better every year, and at very affordable prices. They simply improve much faster than mobile phones, an already very mature market.

Of course, what is a smart bracelet for? First of all, it brings some mobile functions to your wrist so that you don’t have to pick it up from the table or take it out of your bag or pocket if you want to check the time, weather, your agenda, or notifications. And even to pay in stores.

Some also allow you to select playlists from your mobile phone to listen to your favorite music, as well as control the volume or change songs.

But Its main use has to do with health and sports. They count steps, record different types of exercises, calculate distances traveled, measure heart rate, and perform statistics with all this data.

They also manage sleep-related functions: they calculate the hours you sleep and offer you guidelines to get more rest. They are also able to track periods for women, adding more information about their personal health.

If something must be highlighted about activity bracelets, at least those sold in the West, It is the lack of NFC to make payments without a card. The most famous, Xiaomi Smart Band 7, has a version with NFC that only works in China. A limitation widely solved in smart watches but that has not yet caught on in other countries. And it will not be due to lack of interest or use from watches and mobile phones.

They have something interesting for any user and that is why they are so desired. Let’s take a look at the best ones.

The best models

Do you use the smartwatch?

Many people who want a wearable of this type hesitate between buying a bracelet or a smart watch. Of course, bracelets are much cheaper, but if money is no object, it is reasonable to have such doubts.

For monetary reasons where prices are equal (premium bracelets vs cheap watches) we opt for a good bracelet, instead of a basic watch.

If you opt for a quality watch, then it is important to know the differences.

Smartwatches have the same functions as bracelets, but by having more processing power and a larger screen, They can perform some extra functions. They are capable of running certain apps on the watch itself, from Spotify to your banking app, and can replace the mobile phone completely in matters such as calling or reading messages (bracelets normally only show notifications, or the message header). .

The larger screen allows you to display more information, including help with certain exercises, maps or GPS, and even videos.

They also tend to have more sensors, so they monitor more types of exercise than bracelets (always talking about a quality watch).

In summary, With a smartwatch you can do more things, but at a higher price. And there are issues against it, such as weight and volume What you should consider when running or exercising hard.

For activities such as receiving notifications, counting steps, recording heart rate or recording your sports activity, a bracelet is more than enough, at a much cheaper price.

Now it’s time to take a look at the best smart bracelets you can buy.

Xiaomi Band 8

Activity bracelet with an AMOLED screen, battery with 16 days of autonomy and support for 150 activity modes.

It has finally arrived in Spain after being only available in China for months. You will no longer have to order it through AliExpress because it will be sold in Spain through the official Xiaomi website and other authorized retailers.

The most striking thing about this iteration of the famous Xiaomi activity band, quality price is always the first option, is its materials, more premium, and the possibility of wearing it as a pendant or even tied to your shoe when you go running or are in the gym. It is a fashion accessory.

Of course, several improvements can be found in its software, such as the up to 150 different activities that it can record or even the race modes programmed within it so that it acts as a hare and you know what pace to go at in each section to achieve your goal.

As for its hardware, it is similar to that of the Xiaomi Band 7, but its materials are better and its autonomy is more than 2 weeks.

Fitbit Charge 6

Improve your routine with the number 1 physical activity bracelet. Now with more precise heart rate measurement and basic Google applications for your daily life such as Maps or Wallet.

It just came out, but on paper we really like this new bracelet. At first glance, it seems like its predecessor the Fitbit Charge 5, but finally Fitbit has decided to return the button to its bracelets, even if it is haptic and not physical, it has improved the pulse measurement and has integrated more Google services and applications .

Fitbit says the heart rate sensor is the most accurate they’ve ever made with up to a 60 percent improvement in intense activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing. The bracelet takes measurements every second during exercise and once every five seconds outside of workouts. In software, users will already have access to Google Maps and Google Wallet, although it will still be without Spotify.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

Fitness bracelet with 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, support for 110 sports, VO2 Max recording, SpO2, sleep monitoring and 14-day battery.

Little can be said at this point about Xiaomi Smart Band 7 that we have not repeated a thousand times or spoken in depth in our analysis. And it is one of the best activity bracelets and without a doubt one of the best sellers.

The fault is that it has a really favorable price because it is a minimum expense, but also has enough features to track your body and exercise. All in an ecosystem like Xiaomi’s that so many fans have.

In short, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a bracelet with good AMOLED screenalthough small and elongated, with heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep quality.

It is the bracelet that you should choose if you want information, but that does not stand out as much as a smartwatch and certainly does not consume as much energy.

Amazfit Band 7

Complete activity bracelet with an autonomy of 18 days, larger screen, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring with 120 sports tracking modes.

Although Amazfit is the company behind Xiaomi’s activity bracelets, they also bet on their own product like this one Amazfit Band 7.

This activity bracelet has a large AMOLED screen but it is still called a bracelet, not a watch. It also has an autonomy of up to 18 days under normal use conditions, an important feature to avoid having to charge the bracelet every day.

This activity bracelet tracks that, your activity. Every day. Follow your heart activity with the heart rate sensor, also the blood oxygen level. It even detects sleep quality or stress levels.

For athletes, you can train with up to 120 different sports activities, in addition to automatically recognizing 4 of them. It is also waterproof so you can swim with it.

Huawei Band 8

Activity bracelet with large screen and no bezels, sports and health sensors, fast charging and 14-day autonomy.

Huawei makes some pretty good watches, with high-quality sensors and algorithms that manage to delicately capture all the changes in your body. And in the bracelets it was not going to be less, because you have several reasons to get a Huwei Band 8 instead of the Xiaomi ones.

Its design is excellent and its sleep recording and patterns are the best we have tested. It is also important to say that Huawei collects the same data as the other alternatives, but we consistently see that it uses it to give more and better information to the consumer.

Redmi Smart Band 2

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 is not the most sophisticated bracelet on the market, but it doesn’t need it either. It has a 1.47″ TFT screen, monitors more than 30 activities and records sleep, SP02, etc.

If you like the Xiaomi ecosystem you will love this Redmi Smart Band 2, one of the best options for people who do not want to complicate things and which offers a larger screen design, without being annoying, but with a low price and perfect for everyone the budgets.

It has a 1.47-inch screen, with a thickness of less than 10mm, tracking of 30 sports, water resistance and an autonomy of 14 days, although they claim that it lasts up to 6 days in intensive use mode.

Of course, they also have a heart rate sensor, with monitoring of oxygen level and sleep quality.

You can’t ask for much more from a product of this type for such a low price.