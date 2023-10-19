Orange BMW M3, then you probably quickly have an idea of ​​which special edition we are talking about.

The BMW M3 of the E92 generation is in many ways a perfect evolution of its predecessors, but in terms of engine used it is an outsider. It is the first and, to our knowledge, the only M3 ever with a V8. The M3 started with a four-cylinder (E30), then two six-cylinders (E36/E46), then the E92 with V8 and then two six-cylinders again (F8x/G8x). Funny enough, BMW can now very easily complete the circle with regard to the successor to the G80, which does not even seem impossible given today’s knowledge.

BMW M3 E92

We digress. So the BMW M3 E92. In fact, it has never mattered much what kind of engine is in the front of an M3, as long as the car handles as if you can attack any circuit in the world with it and in terms of practical convenience it is simply a 3 Series. With the Sport Evolution, Lightweight and CSL, BMW showed that you can also shift your preference slightly more towards the former. With the E92 they could not resist this again and so the BMW M3 GTS was released in 2010.

BMW M3 GTS

As mentioned, everyone already knows enough when you talk about ‘orange M3’, because the very striking bright color Fire Orange was chosen for the M3. And not to print it like that in the brochure, no, this was your only choice. The orange theme continues under the hood with an orange engine cover and also into the interior, where you’ll see an orange roll cage. According to colleague @willeme, this orange is a very tactical move, because it suddenly makes the GTS a lot more special than it might be. Turning the somewhat unwieldy E92 into a track weapon will never really work and even though BMW managed to shed 120 kg for the GTS, it still weighs 1,530 kg.

In addition to the color, the BMW M3 GTS has changed on a few fronts. The aerodynamics are improved by a front splitter and a large rear spoiler. Inside it is a bare whole with only the bare necessities. No infotainment screen, for example, and no rear seat. Two thickly padded Recaro buckets, a roll cage and carbon fiber inlay.

Motor

Technically the GTS has of course been adjusted, but in hard figures you also get some extras. The BMW M3 therefore has a V8 with engine code S65B40, which makes it clear through the ‘B40’ designation that it is 4.0 liters in size. The GTS has an S65B44, and yes, that means 0.4 extra liters. The power increased from 420 to 450 hp, which is the nice number 444 in English brake horsepower. The sprint and lap times were also reduced. The GTS was performance-oriented, because steering yourself, which was of course an option in the regular E92, was not allowed. Every GTS has the seven-speed DCT.

Kopen

Everyone knows the BMW M3 GTS, but owning one is more difficult. BMW would initially only build a few hundred units and the counter eventually amounted to 138 units. This is number 87. This is one of the three GTSs that originally came to the Netherlands. A few had to come to the Netherlands with this color.

Good news and bad news for the buyer. The good news is that the well-known AutoLeitner offers the BMW M3 GTS. They often have very thick stuff and are also in good condition, so this 16,000 kilometer experienced BMW M3 GTS also looks like a great car. The bad news is that the well-known AutoLeitner offers this BMW M3 GTS. They charge a price for their thick stuff that is typical of exorbitant stuff. In this case 235.000 euro.

It has been a while since we had the chance to acquire a BMW M3 GTS in the Netherlands and with such rarity, the main prize is simply how much the fish is paid for. You can show interest on the Leitner website.

