Don de Jong is no longer allowed to drive in the Netherlands with his slightly overweight RS6 and that is why it is now for sale.

When a certain young man uploaded the video ‘Me at the zoo’ to YouTube in 2005, no one could have imagined that you could one day become rich making internet videos. We now know that this is indeed possible, even if you limit yourself to a Dutch audience.

So there are young guys who drive the fastest cars (we are not jealous at all). Take Don de Jong, for example, who bought an Audi RS6 last year at the age of 23. And that didn’t end his budget, because he had the car completely renovated.

The RS6 received a rather bizarre body kit, with ridiculously wide wheel arches and a completely unnecessary amount of carbon flaps. Of course, a custom exhaust could not be missing, for a nice dose of noise.

Unfortunately for Don, this big RS6 turned out to be a bit too big. After being pulled over several times, at one point he was no longer allowed to drive after being stopped. Due to the loud exhaust and the protruding parts, the RS6 was given WOK status and the car therefore had to be re-inspected.

Prior to the inspection, the original exhaust was reinstalled, but unfortunately that was not enough. The car was still rejected because of the protruding parts. In its current state it is no longer allowed to be driven in the Netherlands. And that’s why Don decided to sell the car.

Don de Jong’s illegal Audi RS6 is now for sale at VDM, indeed, in Germany. According to Don, they are not that difficult in Germany and you can therefore drive away with this car without any problems.

Despite the fact that it is a difficult car, VDM still asks the top prize for it. The asking price is €169,500, EXCLUDING VAT and BPM. And the advertisement on Mobile simply states: ‘We would be happy to make a proposal for you on a Dutch license plate including BPM.’ A small disclaimer might have been appropriate, but that’s what you got here.

If you are curious how exactly the fork fits into the stem, in the video below Don explains exactly why he is getting rid of the car:

