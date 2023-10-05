The Bravia Core app on Sony TVs and devices changes name, and is now available natively on PS5 and PS4.

Nowadays, we are used to consoles having a series of multimedia functions, which go beyond playing video games. If we talk about PS5 y PS4on both consoles we can watch movies, listen to music, take screenshots or broadcast live.

On both PS5 and PS4 you can play Blu-Ray movies, or buy/rent through the PS Store. But for now There was no official Sony app for your video game consoles.

If you have a Sony television or an Xperia device, you have surely used the platform at some point Bravia Core. It is used to buy and rent movies from the Sony Pictures catalog, both current and great classics.

Well, Bravia Core has changed its name. She is now called Sony Pictures Corea more specific platform from which to download movies and productions from the Japanese company.

The good news is that Sony Pictures Core also comes to PS5 and PS4 through a native official app, of which we will tell you all the details.

What is Sony Pictures Core?

Starting today, the Sony Pictures Core app is available to download on PS5 and PS4. If you already had the app installed on your TV or Sony device, its name will now have changed.

Sony Pictures Core is a platform from which you can buy or rent up to 2,000 movies from Sony and Columbiaincluding classics, superhero movies and modern films.

Available movies include Uncharted, Spider-Man Crossing the Multiverse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Equalizer or Ghostbusters: Beyond.

If you are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, 100 movies from Sony Pictures Core included for download as part of your subscription. You can watch them whenever you want on your PS5 or PS4, with titles such as Resident Evil: The Curse or Elysium.

The most interesting thing is that the new Sony Pictures productions, such as Gran Turismo, will have an early access release via Sony Pictures Core.

Of course, only in selected regions. In the case of Gran Turismo, it is available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and will soon arrive in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.

Sony Pictures Core is Available starting today in 23 select regions to download on PS5 and PS4. Remember that as a member of PS Plus Extra and Premium you will have exclusive benefits, as well as a catalog of a hundred movies.