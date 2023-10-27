When the Rossoneri are not in sight, the Portuguese almost always ends up there. But too many things are asked of them and so…

A strange debate has sparked around Leao, who has gone from being considered Milan’s solution to Milan’s problem. There is no doubt, to be clear and objective, that the Portuguese is going through a moment of lack of inspiration, he can and must do more, considering his class, his athletic strength, his ability to have a major impact on the a game. But it almost seems that Milan is a good team when things work – and in the last two years things have gone quite well – but it is Leao’s fault or responsibility when the game and the results are not up to par. All this starting from an almost exaggerated consideration – what’s the point of burdening him with a comparison with Mbappè? – which however immediately turns into an indictment.