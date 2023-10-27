Suara.com – Head of the KPK News Department, Ali Fikri, revealed the reason why KPK Chairman Filri Bahuri could not attend the examination of the Corruption Eradication Commission Supervisory Board (Dewas KPK) which was scheduled for Friday (27/10/2023).

“What we know is that there are still several other agendas currently being carried out in the office,” said Ali when confirmed by journalists, Friday (27/10/2023).

Firli was questioned by the KPK Council for alleged ethical violations related to the scandal of his meeting with the former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), who is now a suspect at the KPK.

Failed Check

The KPK Council failed to examine Firli Bahuri today.

KPK Dewas member Albertina Ho previously said she did not know why Filri asked for a reschedule.

“We haven’t been told the reasons yet. Please just ask there why,” he said.

He said Firli asked to be questioned next November.

Member of the Corruption Eradication Commission Council, Albertina Ho. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

“Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Mr. Firli, asked to reschedule after November 8,” said Albertina.

Apart from Firli, three deputy chairs of the Corruption Eradication Commission, namely Alexander Marwatan, Johanis Tanak and Nawawi Pomolango, also failed to be questioned.