The Christian Armenians traded with the Dutch as early as the fourth century and have therefore developed an age-old bond with our country. Yet little attention is paid to what is happening and has happened to the people. The House of Representatives recognized the Armenian genocide before and during the First World War in 2004, but the cabinet did not follow suit and remains tight-lipped to this day. It is suspected that in that case Rutte would not be able to easily talk to Turkish President Erdogan, who still denies the genocide.