A bus fell from a bridge and caught fire in Venice, Italy, killing 20 people including children. Photo/BBC

ROMA – At least 20 people including two children died after a bus fell from an overpass near the city of Venice, Italia and caught fire, officials said.

The bus broke through a barrier and crashed near railway tracks in the Mestre district, which is connected to Venice by a bridge.

A report said the bus was chartered to take tourists between Venice and campsites in the nearby Marghera district.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a “huge tragedy” had occurred.

“Apocalyptic scene, no words,” he said on X, previously known as Twitter, as quoted by the BBC, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

The incident occurred at around 19:45 local time when the bus was reportedly taking tourists back to the campsite.

The cause is not yet known and rescue workers continue to work at the scene.

Italian news agency Ansa reported 21 people were killed, 12 people were injured, and five people were still missing.

Some reports said the bus was powered by methane gas and fell onto power lines and caught fire.