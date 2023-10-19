The actor has died at the age of 83 in Los Angeles, leaving behind an immense film and television legacy.

Today is a sad day for fans of the tough guys of audiovisuals: Burt Young, the unforgettable Paulie from the Rocky saga, has died at the age of 83 in Los Angeles.

The actor passed away last Sunday, October 8but her daughter did not reveal the fact to The New York Tmes until this Wednesday.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

It is impossible to talk about Burt Young without referring to the character that earned him an Oscar nomination in 1977, Paulie, the temperamental friend of Rocky Balboa who, over time, would become his brother-in-law when the boxer married Adrian. In fact, he is the one who pushes them out.

His role as an alcoholic and gruff meat industry worker is a true reflection of the sordid side that the film tries to reflect. Sylvester Stallone. Of course, Rocky wasn’t his first or last rodeo.

Burt Young: a legend of film and television

Burt Young’s Hollywood career began in the late sixties with an uncredited role in The Doctors. Almost all his life he knew how to navigate between cinema and television with solvency, without being pigeonholed in a specific medium.

We have seen it in masterpieces like Chinatown o Once upon a Time in Americabut his time in the Seventh Art has had frequent setbacks—and some flirtations with the B series that reinforce his multifaceted career.

As far as series are concerned, Burt Young has been one of those talented actors who have frequented big productions with episodic appearances: M*A*S*H, Serpico, Corruption in Miami, Tales from the crypt, WalkerThe Sopranos or Law These are just a few examples of television series that he honored with his presence.

Burt Young was born in Queens, New York, on April 30, 1940 and has been active for 54 years in the industry. He was a former boxer while serving in the Marine Corps., and won 32 of 34 fights. His role in Rocky seemed preordained.

The actor had projects planned for the future, but it is not clear if he had filmed any of them during the hustle and bustle of the strike.

From the editorial staff of HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas, we want to express our condolences to the family and friends of Burt Young. Rest in peace.