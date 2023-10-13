The government of Burkina Faso, a West African country, announced that it has signed an agreement with Russia to build a nuclear power plant. The military junta that has ruled the country since the 2022 coup has moved increasingly closer to Russia for economic and military support, distancing itself from Western countries. Ibrahim Traoré, leader of the junta, had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in building the plant during a meeting in St. Petersburg in July.

In Burkina Faso only 23 percent of the population has access to electricity, one of the lowest rates in the world. The nuclear power plant, which will be built by the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, will serve to “satisfy the country’s energy needs”: according to the objectives of the Burkinabe government, 95 percent of the urban population and 50 percent of the rural population will have access to electricity by 2030. Building a nuclear power plant is a long and complex operation, several years of planning and construction are needed: the agreement does not currently provide a timetable and it is not certain that the construction of the power plant will be completed by 2030.

The only African country to produce nuclear energy is South Africa, but some other states are in various stages of the process of building a power plant: in 2017, Egypt signed an agreement with Russia to build a power plant in the country worth 28.5 billion euros. In the same year, Nigeria also signed an agreement with Russia, but the project has not yet started. In September, Rwanda signed an agreement with a German-Canadian company to build a power plant by 2028. Kenya has announced a project for a power plant to be completed by 2027, but has not yet said whether it will have an international partner in the construction .

