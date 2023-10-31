In this a very dark year indeed for the video game industry it doesn’t even save itself Bungie: Destiny’s company, which last year was acquired by Sony for the beauty of 3.6 billion dollars, fired an unspecified number of employees.

We found out thanks to a journalist’s report Jason Schreier, who reports that the announcement was made yesterday by CEO Pete Parsons through an internal email. The CEO himself later intervened sui social per confirm the layoffs taking place in your company.

The reporter further reported that two Bungie projects would have been postponed: it would be de The Ultimate Formthe Destiny 2 expansion initially scheduled for February but now postponed to June 2024, and of Marathoneven moved to 2025. In this case, however, there is still no official confirmation from the company.

