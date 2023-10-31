Bungie’s layoffs are worse than we imagined: more details of this round of layoffs are coming to light, which would have been Bungie’s decision, not Sony’s, and leaves employees helpless.

Bungiethe studio behind the Destiny phenomenon (and many years ago, creators of Halo), acquired in 2022 by Sony, announced yesterday a significant round of layoffs that has affected a significant number of employees.

We do not know the extent of lost positions, but according to new information from Forbes journalist Paul Tassi, These layoffs were Bungie’s decision, not Sony’s..

Or at least, it was Bungie that decided which people to let go of, whether or not they followed orders from Sony (“it wasn’t Sony replacing Bungie people with its own people”).

Tassi also says that these layoffs occurred intentionally on October 30 to prevent employees from enjoying benefits the rest of the month: Many benefits (excluding health insurance) only last until the end of the month in which you are laid off…

Additionally, many employees will lose the uninvested shares they automatically obtained after purchasing Sony, since upon leaving (including being fired) these shares revert directly to Bungie.

Why these layoffs happen at Bungie

These layoffs are not isolated: they happen in a year marked by the destruction of thousands of jobs in video game companies, including giants that are supposedly thriving, such as Sony, Microsoft, CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Meta, Amazon…

Looking more closely, these layoffs happen within Sony Interactive EntertainmentSony’s video game division that, despite forecasting record sales in 2023, has cut positions in divisions such as Media Molecule and PlayStation Visual Arts.

It is also in a transition period after the resignation of its CEO Jim Ryan a month ago and, on top of that, it is in full identity crisis due to the opposition that many studios have made to the policy of games as a service… which has resulted in more layoffs, some very significant, such as that of Connie Boothemployed for 34 years at Sony.

According to Tassi, these layoffs are Bungie’s decisionand cause (because or as a consequence) delays in their two new games: Destiny 2 The Final Form y Marathon (delays not yet officially announced).

But Bungie wasn’t just making its games: it was also helping Sony make those games-as-a-service, online multiplayer games, which have stalled.

According to Bloomberg, Bungie played a role in the cancellation of “The Last of Us Factions” by questioning the ability of online gaming to maintain player interest over a long period of time.

The immediate and most damaging consequences of this entire situation are the jobs lost in Bungiewhich include notable figures such as Lorraine McLees (designer of the Halo logo 20 years ago), the community manager Liana Ruppert and it is rumored that the composer also Michael Salvatori.