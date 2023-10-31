Bungie is also suffering a series of layoffs amid Sony’s failed PlayStation and games-as-a-service strategy that has sparked internal opposition.

The waves of layoffs It is indiscriminately affecting the video game industry, including companies that seem to be thriving, such as Sony PlayStation. This time, in one of its subsidiaries: Bungie.

It’s been less than two years since PlayStation bought Bungie, with the aim of giving them a hand in their strategy of making games as a service at random, with the aim of dedicating more than half of Sony’s entire budget to them.

Today a series of layoffs are being reported. It is not known how many of Bungie’s nearly 1,100 employees have fallen in this round, but among them is the community manager. Liana Ruppert.

Layoffs hit Bungie at a time of stagnation for Sony PlayStation

This Monday morning, the CEO of Bungie Pete Parsons called all employees to a meeting in which the layoffs were announced, according to the account Jason Schreier.

These layoffs are in addition to those that have already occurred at Media Molecule and PlayStation Visual Arts just in the last week, as well as the alleged dismissal of Connie Boothan executive with more than 30 years of career at PlayStation.

Bungie has been dedicated to Destiny 2 and its numerous expansions, and this summer they presented their new game: Marathon, a new game as a service that will be multiplatform (PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC).

But Bungie had another mission at PlayStation: to guide its studios in the development of their games as a service.

A task that does not seem to be going very well, after the alleged cancellation of “The Last of Us Factions”, which was called to symbolically inaugurate this new creative phase of PlayStation: games as detailed and polished as its single player blockbusters, but in multiplayer.

Anders Howard, a Fortnite veteran hired by Sony last year (no relation to Bungie) was at Sony for less than a year.

and the aforementioned Connie BoothDirector of Internal Production at PlayStation, was allegedly fired last week, along with part of her team (or perhaps resigned) when she was blamed for the poor results of games as a service, which would have caused internal opposition between Sony studios…