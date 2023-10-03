As the father of the Halo franchise and currently responsible for the Destiny series, Bungie established itself as one of the most famous companies in the video game industry. Unfortunately for him, he is currently the protagonist of a controversy on social networks. The reason? The use of a very controversial term.

From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States. The developer studio joined the festivities and took to social media to announce Latin@Bungie, an initiative that aims to “help educate the Bungie community about Latin and Hispanic culture.”

“We look forward to sharing our initiatives with you in the months and years to come. We hope that through our Latin@Bungie efforts we can have a positive impact on our global community, our company and our games,” the statement concludes.

Latin players attack Bungie for using Latinx

Although the developer studio’s plan was to connect with Latino and Hispanic audiences, the revelation of the project had the opposite effect due to the use of a highly controversial word.

In the ad, the company used the term “Latinx,” which is intended to be a gender-neutral alternative for Latino or Latina. Dozens of players from Latin America expressed their discontent and attacked the studio on social networks. In the responses, the community assured that this word is offensive, despite the fact that it seeks to be inclusive. In addition, they pointed out that it is only used in the United States.

The community attacked Bungie for using the term Latinx

“Calling us Latinx (as I hate saying this word) is super offensive, almost denigrating,” one person commented. “Please stop calling us Latinx. He is frankly offensive and is not inclusive as they think,” said another.

People highlighted that the company apparently deleted and hid some messages from people who expressed their anger. “Bungie refuses to acknowledge that Latinx is, in essence, an insult. Instead, they hide the comments or block everyone who mentions it,” assured a user.

Apparently, Bungie hid the response from some fans

At the time of writing, Bungie has not yet commented on this controversy and the post that caused the negative reaction from the community is still on the social network. It will be interesting to find out how this situation evolves in the coming hours. Will the company back down and delete the post? Only time will tell

But tell us, what do you think of this controversy? Let us read you in the comments.

