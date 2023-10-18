National football observer Tommy Welly alias Bung Towel recently questioned the decision of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) to naturalize Nathan Tjoe-A-On, who is a recent player.

According to Bung Towel, many of the Indonesian national team players are filled with defenders. Meanwhile, Nathan Tjoe-A-On was officially introduced during the first leg of the Indonesian National Team against Brunei Darussalam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On even shook hands with President Jokowi, showing how important his role is in the world of Indonesian football.

For your information, Nathan Tjoe-A-On is currently a player defending the Premier League club, Swansea City, which competes in the Championship Division.

Also read: Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan must be prepared to become players in the Indonesian National Team, the public reveals this reason

He is known as a left back, but is able to play as a center back or left midfielder, adding to the flexibility of the Indonesian national team in dealing with various game situations.

However, PSSI’s steps did not escape the spotlight and debate. Leading Indonesian football observer, Tommy Welly, who is familiarly called Bung Towel, expressed his views regarding the addition of naturalized players in the defender position.

He believes that Indonesia already has many quality defenders. According to him, it still takes time to see how effective Nathan Tjoe-A-On is on the field, especially because this player has no experience playing at Swansea City.

“I’ve never seen Nathan Tjoe-A-On play at Swansea, because I haven’t played yet. So I don’t know what his quality is like and whether he’s a defender. Aren’t most defenders? Meanwhile, our players are quite good,” said Bung. Towel in an interview on the NALAR TV INDONESIA YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 18 2023.

Before the arrival of Nathan Tjoe-A-On, PSSI also introduced potential naturalized players in the position of central defender, such as Jay Idzes.

Also read: The Indonesian National Team will be even stronger, Kevin Diks is a strong candidate for the next generation of players

Bung Towel also highlighted the question of whether the focus of naturalization should be more on the attack sector rather than defense.

Before Nathan and Jay Idzes, the Indonesian National Team under the coaching of Shin Tae-yong had succeeded in bringing in five players of naturalized descent.

They are Shayne Pattynama (left back), Sandy Walsh (right back), Jordi Amat (center back), Ivar Jenner (midfielder), and Rafael Struick (forward).

The big question that arises is why Shin Tae-yong prefers to naturalize defenders when the national team’s attack sector could also be an attractive option.

Bung Towel expressed his doubts about this decision, underlining the potential of hereditary players who could fill roles on the front lines of the Indonesian National Team.

In facing future matches, PSSI’s player naturalization policy must be addressed wisely, considering the importance of establishing a balance between the defense and attack sectors in the Indonesian National Team.

This policy will certainly continue to be a hot topic of conversation in the world of Indonesian football. e(Suara.com/Pebriansyah)