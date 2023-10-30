The Featured time of Buneary in Pokémon GO It will visit us very soon, and it is never too early to prepare to seek its best possible version.

This popular virtual reality game allows us to capture Pokémon in many ways. These include Hatching Eggs, performing special evolutions, completing Raids and Dark Raids, or even exclusive events.

During Featured Hours we will have more opportunities to get hold of a specific Pokémon and its evolutions. Even if this species doesn’t interest you, you can always take advantage of the event to get rare variants or accumulate useful resources.

Featured time of Buneary: Date and Bonus

Those who wish to take advantage of the Outstanding hour of Buneary in Pokémon GO They will be able to do so on November 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). For 60 minutes you will find a greater amount of Buneary, with the occasional surprise.

The Bonus of the Buneary Highlight Time is from Double Experience for Evolution. Make sure to capture as many Buneary as you can during the course of the event to get many more Candies and evolve them non-stop. This will reward you with additional experience.

Buneary in Pokémon GO: Can it be Shiny?

There is not always too much fun during the Hours of Pokémon GO highlights, since sometimes there is no Shiny to capture. This is why it is important to be well informed before wasting time looking for a variant that may not appear.

Fortunately, the Outstanding hour of Buneary in Pokémon GO will allow you to capture its Shiny variant, if you are lucky enough to find it.

The chance of running into a Shiny in Pokémon GO is only 0.2% (1 in 500), although you’ll have better luck during Highlighted hours. This is because Buneary will appear much more frequently, which means that Buneary Shiny It will also be generated more frequently. If you keep catching Pokémon, you might come across some rare variants.

Buneary Shiny It has the same skin color, but with areas of pink hair that are very easy to distinguish. This rare version is much more valuable, especially with good stats. Furthermore, with only 50 Candies you can evolve it to Lopunny Shiny.

For any questions about Shiny / Shiny Pokémon, you can always review our guide with all the probabilities of finding Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

Tips for Featured Time Buneary in Pokémon GO

To get even more out of the Outstanding hour of Buneary in Pokémon GOyou will have to make sure you have the necessary tools.

The first thing will be to have enough Poké Balls so that you can capture as many Buneary as you find. The capture process is the same as always, but you can help yourself by using Berries to increase your chances, or simply to multiply the Candies and be able to evolve it. You can learn more in this guide to make better use of Berries in Pokémon GO.

A good strategy is to save Incense for the event, since its effects will be multiplied with the large number of Pokémon appearing around. It is also a good time to increase the experience gained from all those catches using Lucky Eggs.

A last (but no less important) tip is to make sure you have space available in your storage. The Buneary Highlight Time in Pokémon GO It will have you shooting non-stop, and your storage can fill up pretty quickly.

If you’re going to stop capturing Buneary in the middle of the event, don’t let it be because you ran out of space.

Follow all these tips and make sure you are taking advantage of the exclusive Bonus, and you will see that it is much more worth participating in the Outstanding hour of Buneary in Pokémon GO. Not only because of the Pokémon itself and its Shiny variant, but because of the amount of additional Candy you can get.