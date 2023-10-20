Diaspora player, Amar Rayhan Brkic admitted that he had no problems regarding his adaptation with the U-17 Indonesian National Team. The player who plays as a right winger admits that he can follow the rhythm of the Garuda Asia squad’s game.

Amar Brkic actually just joined the U-17 Indonesian National Team training camp (TC) on October 8. It didn’t take long for him to show extraordinary talent with the Red and White team.

Even though he hasn’t been with the U-17 Indonesian National Team for long, Amar Brkic admitted that he really enjoyed training with Iqbal Gwijangge and his friends.

“My training with the team was extraordinary because all the players and coaches were good to me. It was very exciting together and a fun time with them,” said Amar Brkic on the official PSSI website, Friday (20/10/2023).

“There are no problems with adaptation,” added the player who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, June 11 2007.

Currently, Amar Brkic is defending the Hoffenheim U-17 team in the German U-17 Bundesliga. Meanwhile, with the U-17 Indonesian national team, the player was twice used by the Bima Sakti coach during trials against Mainz U-19 and SV Meppen U-17.

Amar Brkic also scored one goal against SV Meppen U-17, although in the end he could not bring the Indonesian U-17 National Team to win the match.

Amar Brkic is one of the players prepared for the 2023 U-17 World Cup where Indonesia is the host. The wonderkid also admitted that he would be very happy if Bima Sakti was trusted to be part of the team.

“I have very mixed feelings. Happy of course because I will be playing in the U-17 World Cup for my country, Indonesia,” he said.

The Indonesian U-17 national team is currently still in Germany in the TC series preparing for the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia from 10 November to 2 December.

Bima Sakti’s Garuda Asia squad is in Group A with Ecuador, Panama and Morocco.