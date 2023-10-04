loading…

A bulletproof vest made in the US was hit by a bullet during a test firing. Photo/Rostec

MOSCOW – A new video, released by Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, raises doubts over the quality of military aid the United States (US) is sending to Ukraine.

The video shows bulletproof vests, reportedly taken as loot from the battlefield, showing “unexpected” poor performance during comparison tests.

The TV show-style recording published on Telegram on Monday (2/10/2023) is said to be a trial of three ballistic vests that civilians can obtain with the aim of getting maximum protection while maintaining mobility.

The three vests tested were a Chinese product, a newly developed Russian vest, and an American vest. All of them more or less correspond to the Russian Br5 protection class.

“The performance of the American vest surprised the testers in a negative way,” said journalist and defense industry expert Aleksey Yegorov, who hosted the shooting.

Unlike the other two vests, the chest plate of the US vest was punctured by a 7.62×39 mm shot from a Kalashnikov AK-103 from a distance of 15 meters (49 ft).

During subsequent testing with the new plate, the American vest stopped a 7.62×51 mm bullet.

The ammunition fired was .308 Winchester, an easily purchased hunting bullet with cartridge dimensions nearly identical to the NATO bullet. “Unlike the Russian bullet, the bullet does not have a steel core,” explained Rostec.