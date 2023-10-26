Giles and Jenny Calendar’s relationship was one of the most underrated in Buffy the Vampire Slayer that would have gone unnoticed by many.

Let’s talk about mythical couples in series. Who hasn’t debated until dawn over whether Buffy should stay with Angel or Spike? And what about Willow and Tara, or Xander and Anya? But today, dear fans, we are going to rescue from oblivion one of the most solid and enriching couples of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Giles and Jenny Calendar.

At first, you tear your hair out. Giles is a book addict, the typical librarian who lives in the past, while Jenny Calendar is the computer teacher at Sunnydale High, a woman from the future. Their first meeting was not exactly idyllic: they argue because a demon is released from one of Giles’ old books straight into Jenny’s classroom computer. But, she hears her, love arises where you least expect it. And these two ended up together like bread and butter.

No relationship is perfect, and Giles and Jenny’s is no exception. They faced tests that would put any couple in check. From demonic possession to secrets about vampire surveillance, They went through some really tough times., but they knew how to handle it like adults. Yes, teen dramas are very good, but a little emotional maturity never hurts, right?

A tragedy that still hurts

The end of this love story was most tragic. Imagine finding your partner’s lifeless body in your own bed, courtesy of the evil Angel. Jenny Calendar was cruelly murdered, leaving an emotional void not only in Giles but also in the fans. Jenny’s absence is felt throughout the series, and her relationship with Giles was one of the strongest in the entire show.

If there’s one thing that makes Giles and Jenny’s relationship stand out, it’s that it breaks the mold. Buffy is a series focused on teenagers, but they show that mature love also has a place in Sunnydale. Despite their differences, the chemistry between them is palpable from minute one.

Both had a deep knowledge of the occult that allowed them to collaborate in the fight against evil. Giles, in his role as Watcher, and Jenny, as a technopaganist, could support each other without needing to hide Buffy’s identity as a Slayer. A couple that hunts demons together, stays together.

The best romances on television

If there is something that fascinates us fans of the series, it is the romanticism and complexity of the relationships between characters. We go beyond Buffy to catch up with other television romances that have left their mark.

Oh, that chemistry! Chandler and Monica in Friends

If we talk about iconic couples, we cannot fail to mention Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) from Friends. Although Ross and Rachel were the “star couple” initially, these two stole hearts with their transition from friends to lovers. Best of all, their love overcame real obstacles, like adoption and infertility, bringing a human touch to the sitcom.

Epic love in difficult times: Jon and Ygritte in Game of Thrones

Changing tone completely, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie) showed us a tragic but passionate love in Game of Thrones. Two opposite worlds collide and merge, and although the ending was heartbreaking, no one will forget the famous “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

El ‘will-they-won’t-they’ eterno: Jim y Pam en The Office

Who doesn’t remember the looks and hints between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) on The Office? This duo made offices seem like the perfect setting for romance, and their evolution from colleagues to husband and wife was a common thread that kept fans glued to the screen.

These are just a few examples, but each one shows how a good love story can become the heart of a series, right? Now, back to what concerns us: Giles and Jenny in Buffy… What a couple!

The relationship between Giles and Jenny Calendar left us with memorable moments, and although their time together was short, their love left an indelible mark. They showed us that mature love can be as passionate and complicated as any teenage love. And yes, we would have loved to see more of them, but their legacy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer is unforgettable.