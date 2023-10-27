In the match that opens the eighth day, the Bills raise their heads after the defeat against the Patriots, but in the end they tremble due to the Bucs comeback

Buffalo wins, but with a thrill. The Bills won Thursday Night which opens the eighth NFL day by defeating Tampa Bay 24-18, but they risk a lot, too much, in the final. They reiterate the limitations shown so far in this disappointing first half of the championship, they raise their heads after the defeat at home to the Patriots, but they confirm they are convalescent, still not recovered from the too many ailments of the season suffered so far. It’s true that the injuries to Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White, the cornerstones of the defense, and the less serious one to Dawson Knox, the starting tight end, are valid justifications for understanding the stammering of results and performances, it’s true that the 5-3 record It’s not too bad, but the calendar is getting complicated now. And against the Bucs they risked making an epochal omelette. Ahead 24-10, they conceded a touchdown on fourth down to Evans with 2’44” left to play and then, above all, the Hail Mary pass from the warrior Baker Mayfield that Chris Godwin forgot to pick up at the end of time in the end zone, despite being on target. They had a lucky escape.

Lights and shadows

Buffalo has more talent and bigger ambitions than Tampa. And he did more to deserve the success. Josh Allen threw for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns, running for 41 yards and a third touchdown – when he is left free to be himself, to alternate runs on the ground with throws, is when he offers his best – and the defense produced 3 sack to Mayfield, under constant check from the pass rush. But the defense and attack stuttered when it came time to close out the game. Too. Tampa (3-4) loses for the third time in a row. He fights, but shows the usual limits. This is a poorly coached team, by the unfortunate Coach Bowles, it has offensive limits at line level, tackle Luke Goedeke has collected three penalties, and the defense is capable of great plays, William Gholston’s interception confirmed this, but also of Topics for gaming readings. For the Bucs the seasonal grip is the smallness of the Division, the NFC South. The competition is mediocre: they can hope for the playoffs thanks to the modesty of others. After all, they have a gladiator like Mayfield at quarterback and ultra-luxury receivers like Mike Evans and Godwin. But Tom Brady is no longer there to coach on the field, to patch things up, compared to the recent past as a guaranteed post-season.

The match

Allen runs 13 yards with 11 minutes to play in the second quarter for the first touchdown of the game, putting Buffalo ahead 10-0. Chase McLaughlin, the visiting kicker, closes the gap from 57 yards: 10-7. Then comes the interception by Gholston, the veteran, the first of his career in 160 games, after a deflection by Antoine Winfield on Allen’s throw. The Bucs capitalize: Mayfield to Godwin for 10-all. But Allen puts things right: 22 yards of touchdown for the freshman tight end Dalton Kincaid, the first goal of his career. 17-10 at halftime. Allen immediately for Gabe Davis to make it 24-10 at the start of the second half. Tampa struggles to respond, thanks to the bad starting positions of the drives, Buffalo’s special team works wonders. But Mayfield doesn’t give up: he fortunately finds Evans in the end zone and converts the scoring in daring two-point fashion. So, 24-18 with 2’44” to play, now. And Tampa has one last desperate chance. Mayfield’s Hail Mary pass from midfield ends up on the ground in the end zone, touched by Godwin, who loses sight of the trajectory, which was almost perfect for him. Buffalo wins and appears to be on the mend, but certainly not at his best yet.

