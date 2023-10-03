The Bills beat the Dolphins 48-20 with 4 throwing touchdowns plus one rushing by Allen. Philadelphia wins again, this time against Washington in overtime

Buffalo with the showdown, Philly with the last-gasp success. Jacksonville wins in London, its second home, the first match in England of the season. It is the showcase of the fourth NFL day which will be completed by the Monday Night New York Giants-Seattle.

BUFFALO-MIAMI 48-20

—

The Bills (3-1) flex their muscles. Everyone was talking about the formidable attack of the Dolphins (3-1), they prove they are not inferior. They score 48 points: Josh Allen scores 4 throwing touchdowns plus 1 rushing, Stefon Diggs 3 catches, and the most anticipated game of Sunday becomes a monologue, an exhibition. The visiting defense confirms that it is more than suspicious, this time Tua Tagovailoa’s attack, which suffers 4 sacks, adds a couple of turnovers and Miami founders. Two further pieces of news, in chiaroscuro, for Buffalo: Damar Hamlin is back, employed for the first time since the cardiac arrest last January which had frightened America, but super cornerback Tre’Davious White gets injured (Achilles tendon) .

PHILADELPHIA-WASHINGTON 34-31 d.t.s.

—

Philly always finds a way to win. They never enchant this start of the season, not at all, yet they have a 4-0 record, the only undefeated team remaining together with San Francisco. This time he won in overtime thanks to a sensational kick by Jake Elliott from 54 yards after risking the insult in the very last second of regulation, when Sam Howell found Jahan Dotson in the end zone for the equalizing goal. Coach Rivera lacked the courage to try the 2-point conversion to win on the road with the clock at 0. 175 yards of catches and two touchdowns for AJ Brown, the almighty Eagle receiver.

JACKSONVILLE-ATLANTA 23-7

—

The Jaguars dominate their tenth match played in England, this time at Wembley. They’re 5-5 on record in London now. And 2-2 on the season, showing signs of growth with Josh Allen, 3 sacks, including a fumble, and Calvin Ridley, the former, scoring the first try of the game. Trevor Lawrence’s attack confirms some hesitations in the red zone, but enough is enough against the Falcons (2-2) who continue to have the disastrous Desmond Ridder play as starting quarterback, keeping Taylor Heinicke on the bench. Fun fact: Drake London scored the only touchdown for Atlanta in the city whose last name he bears.

OTHER GAMES

—

San Francisco wins for the 14th time in a row in the regular season by sinking Arizona 35-16, in the Bay Area. In the name of Christian McCaffrey, who scores 4 touchdowns – he has scored in 13 games in a row – even earning compliments on social media from LeBron James. The Los Angeles Rams win 29-23 in Indianapolis in overtime after being overtaken 23-0. The decision was made by the revelation receiver Nacua who celebrated the first NFL goal from a catch, crowning a 136-yard performance. Denver proudly takes the first success of the season 31-28 in Chicago, overcoming the Bears, empty of victories, from down 7-28. Lutz decides with a 51-yard field goal. Houston overwhelms Pittsburgh 30-6, and Stroud enchants as a freshman quarterback, Tennessee gives the same treatment to Cincinnati, swept away 27-3. The Bengals offense is unrecognizable. Everything was easy too for Tampa, which swept away New Orleans 26-9 – Mayfield deserves the standing ovation for the 3-1 start of the season – and Baltimore, which disintegrated Cleveland 28-3, without the injured Watson. Minnesota breaks the seasonal ice by winning 21-13 over Carolina: Harrison Smith becomes Bryce Young’s nightmare, again unconvincing and without victories. Dallas rages against New England, downsized 38-3, the Los Angeles Chargers knock out Las Vegas, without Garoppolo, 24-17. Finally, on Sunday Night Kansas City beats the Jets 23-20 even with Mahomes in a rare opaque version. Supporting Travis Kelce, this time in East Rutherford, was again the singer Taylor Swift, his presumed new partner.

October 2 – 08:01

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED