We are getting closer to the edition of the Good End 2023the cheapest time of the year in Mexico, the days when people can get products with incredible discountsbut that can also be a reason for deception on the part of merchants.

These days low prices proliferate so that all customers can buy merchandise such as televisions, cell phones, clothing and other supplements, however, it is It is necessary to review them very well before reaching the cashier and paying.

In case they do not want to respect the cost, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Prophecy) reports:

It will make available to customers a national operation to report any abuse. It will carry out immediate conciliations and record all complaints. There will be monitoring of advertising in general to ensure that it is not misleading.

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions