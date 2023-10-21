There is one month left until the start of the Good End 2023also known among Mexicans as the cheapest weekend of the year, and a 4-day period in which everyone will be able to access incredible discounts to get products for the Christmas holidays.

In its most recent reports, the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) indicated that there are 10 consumer categories in which Mexicans look for more offers, since, precisely, These are where the best promotions are offered.

According to AMVO, fashion, electronics and travel are the most sought after, However, this is the complete list of the most purchased products during Buen Fin.

Fashion: 47% Computers, tablets and cell phones: 40% Audio, television and video: 38% Travel and transportation: 32% Small appliances: 29% Large appliances and white goods: 29% Furniture and decoration: 28% Beauty and personal care 25 % Consoles and video games: 23% Lodging: 22%

When will Buen Fin 2023 start?

Buen Fin 2023 will take place from November 17th to November 20th, that is, for 4 days there will be discounts and promotions in participating businesses.

It is offer period seeks to reactivate the economy, promoting consumption, but above all improve the quality of life of all Mexican families.

