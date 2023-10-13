We are nowhere near the start of the Good End 2023at which time some businesses put the best offers so that everyone can acquire those furniture, screens, cell phones and even clothes that they needed. Furthermore, because it is an economic event that seeks to boost the personal and national economy, the The Tax Administration System has reported that it is carrying out its SAT draw with which it will give away 500 million pesos.

The body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has been organizing this raffle for 10 years with the intention of boosting the internal market and employment, as well as encouraging the use of payment with Credit and debit cardsthis with the objective of promoting the formalization of the economy and advancing financial inclusion.

The draw takes place starting from El Buen Fin, which this year will take place from November 17 to 20. To participate, all you have to do is make a minimum purchase with your credit or debit card at one of the participating businesses.

Only purchase operations carried out with participating electronic payment methods starting with an amount of $250 pesos during Buen Fin may be part of this SAT contest exclusively in establishments successfully registered on the portal www.elbuenfin.org, which comply with the bases and conditions of participation for the draw.

It should be noted that, depending on the purchase amount, you will participate in the draw:

All: General Cardholders from an amount of $250.00

Rank 1: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction starting at $15,000.01

Rank 2: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $10,000.01

Rank 3: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $9,000.01

Rank 4: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $7,500.01 and a limit of $9,000.00

Rank 5: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $5,000.01 and a limit of $7,500.00

Rank 6: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $2,500.01 and a limit of $5,000.00

Rank 7: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $1,000.01 and a limit of $2,500.00

Rank 8: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $500.01 and a limit of $1,000.00

Rank 9: Payment for the amount of the purchase transaction in a range of $250.00

Keep in mind that departmental credit cards, corporate/business cards, or private cards that can only be used in specific establishments or retail networks do not participate.

