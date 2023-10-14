The cheapest weekend of the year, also known as “The Good End 2023” is imminent in its arrivalas is customary every year.

It stands as a valuable opportunity for consumers who want to benefit from discounts on a wide range of products and services. This event, under the coordination of the federal government through the Secretariats of Finance and Public Credit, Economy, Tourism and the Tax Administration Service, covers a period of four days.

A particularly attractive aspect is the possibility of participating in a raffle with prizes amounting to up to 500 million pesos for those who make purchases using credit or debit cards.

The benefits derived from participation in “El Buen Fin” not only extend to consumers, who will be able to enjoy interest-free installment purchases and discounts in various stores, both physical and online. There is also the opportunity for merchants to participate in the drawing sponsored by the federal government.

What are the dates of completion of “El Buen Fin 2023”?

The dates scheduled for the execution of “El Buen Fin 2023” are the following:

Friday, November 17 Saturday, November 18 Sunday, November 19 Monday, November 20

How can consumers participate in the “El Buen Fin” drawing?

To enter the draw, cardholders must make a purchase for a minimum amount of 250 pesos with their physical or digital cards. The prizes range from the grand prize of 250 thousand pesos and another 321 thousand 260 prizes that vary from 500 pesos to 20 thousand pesos.

And how can merchants participate in the giveaway?

Businesses also have the opportunity to win prizes, as long as they meet certain requirements, including Pre-registration before November 16 through the official program pagewhose link is available in the website.

Additionally, they must have a “Positive compliance opinion (32-D)” and have a “Tax Mailbox” asset. It is relevant to highlight that Your income in fiscal year 2022 must not exceed 5 million pesos and they must have a “Active Point of Sale Terminal”.

It is essential to highlight that The prizes awarded to businesses will be deposited directly into the account of their Point of Sale Terminal (POS).while the prizes for cardholders will be reflected on the debit or credit card used for the purchase.

AH

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions