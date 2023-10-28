He Good End 2023the favorite date of all lovers of promotions and sales is about to arrive, and one of the stores that is part of this economic event It is nothing more and nothing less than Liverpool, So if you are a frequent customer of this department store or were waiting for November to go shopping, then prepare your wallet or your card.

This discount campaign will take place from Friday the 17th to Monday the 20th of November and during this weekend, consumers will be able to enjoy the incredible offers and promotions that Liverpool has for all of them on multiple brands of footwear, clothing, telephones , appliances and more.

These are the Liverpool promotions

Customers of this large department store will be able to access discounts that will apply to a large part of its departments, including electronics, beauty, furniture, home, shoes, sports, video games, among others.

On their website they have made their customers aware that they will apply various discounts, such as in the aforementioned departments, however, to know specifically which ones, they They ask to keep an eye on their social networks and official channels, as the discounts will be provided the day the Buen Fin begins.

Now, according to previous editions, their discounts will probably be the following during this next season:

What will the store hours be?

Liverpool also announces on its website that all customers and people Interested in attending the store during Buen Fin, they can do so during a regular schedule, which is from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Remember that also You can download the Liverpool Pocket appwhere you will find the same discounts as in store. In addition, you have the option to buy from the comfort of your home at liverpool.com.mx and obtain the benefits offered in physical stores, such as free shipping anywhere in the Mexican Republic and the Liverpool guarantee.

